Published March 12, 2026

Eric Julson was born on Oct. 31, 1948 in Seattle. Eric’s adopted parents were Samuel and Elsie Julson.

Eric grew up on Fivemile Lake located in southern King County, Washington.

Eric was a a versatile musician and performer in the Pacific Northwest playing with various bands such as “Johnny Saturn and the Electric’s” and the “Muscletones.”

Following his musical career Eric came in contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses in or around 2015. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Dec. 3, 2016. He was a member of the Hoquaim, Washington Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses until 2019 and then moved to Raymond, Washington and was a member of the Raymond Congregation until his death on Jan. 14, 2026.

There will be a memorial for Eric on March 21, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 110 Ocean Avenue, Raymond, Wash. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses via jw.org under “Donation.”