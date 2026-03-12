Published March 12, 2026

Aberdeen resident, Donald Wayne Windell passed away at Harbor Regional Health Center in Aberdeen on March 1, 2026. He was 92 years old.

Donald was born in Spokane, Washington, on June 16, 1933, to parents Clarence Andrew Windell and Marjorie Agnus (McDuffie) Windell. He graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1952 and then went on to attend Washington State College, from which he graduated in 1957 and was a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. On Jan. 18, 1964, he married Sandra Womack in Castle Rock, Washington.

He was a lifelong owner of Grays Harbor Stamp in Aberdeen before finally retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Aberdeen Elks since 1957 and performed in their concert band for over 53 years, playing the French horn. He also played with the Grays Harbor Symphony for over 50 years, and was a Scoutmaster for the Aberdeen Boy Scout Troop Number 2 for 3 years. He loved travelling around the United States and Canada in his RV, as well.

Donald is survived by his wife, Sandra Windell; daughter Colleen Eigsti of Vancouver, Washington; son Paul Windell of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marjorie Windell; brother Robert Windell; and sister Marilyn Brennan.

Donations can be made in memory of Donald to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.