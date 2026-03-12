Published March 12, 2026

Aberdeen resident Don Foster passed away at Pacific Care and Rehab in Hoquiam on Jan. 27, 2026. He was 93 years old.

Don was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Grantville, Georgia, to parents Frank Foster and Eva (Cook) Foster. On May 24, 1957, he married Joy Baker in Chehalis, Washington. He resided in Eugene, Oregon, before moving to the Grays Harbor area in 1949. Don worked for the Aloha Shake Mill in the late 1950s and also worked for Rognlin’s around 1961. In 1964, he and Joy opened Foster painting and were the owner/operators until they closed the business in 2023.

Don was a member of the Aberdeen Elks Club, the Eagles, the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, the IFPA, the Hoquiam City Council, and the Mustang Club. He also served in the United States National Guard for a brief time and was a collector of rare coins and stamps. Together, Joy and Don loved to go square dancing, where they made many friends. They also enjoyed traveling to Canada, Hawaii, Mexico, and Jamaica and taking several road trips to Georgia and Florida.

Don is survived by his daughter Teresa (Mark) Rabey of Montesano; grandson Jeff (Katie Foulds) Kerr of Elma; niece Tena (Jeff) Reaser and their son Matt of Buckley; nephew Mark (Robin Green) Burlingame and their daughter Shayli of Cosmopolis; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Foster; parents Frank and Eva Foster; siblings Harold (Pauline) Foster, Lora Belle (Jim) Foster Wilson, and Hazel (Bobby) Gordon; and nephew Ron (Sharon) McKoon.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Rod and Debbie Burgess, Pacific Care Rehab, Ken and Kathy Childress, Cindy Smith, and the Aberdeen Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.