Death Notices

Published March 12, 2026

Sally A. Welburn

Sally A. Welburn, a 92-year-old resident of Ocean Shores, died Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

Ray Thompson

Longtime Ray Thompson of Centralia, died Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Multicare Tacoma General Hospital. He was 88.

He had worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation as a mechanic.

Services are being planned and details will be announced at a later date.