Published March 12, 2026

Alice Hutchinson, a beloved pillar of the Montesano community and a dedicated matriarch, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2025, at the age of 86.

Alice was born in Hoquiam, Washington, on May 21, 1939, to Harvey and Pearl Miller. On Dec. 21, 1962, Alice married Dwayne “Hutch” Hutchinson. Together, they built a family founded on devotion. Alice brought her children, Charolet and Wayne, into the marriage, and she and Hutch later welcomed two more daughters, Cristel and Nikki.

Alice’s heart belonged to the city of Montesano. Her tireless efforts to better her community earned her the title of Citizen of the Year in 2006, and in 2013, she was honored with a Key to the City. She belonged to the Methodist Church in Montesano, facilitating a bible study group there for more than 40 years. She was one of the founding members of the Montesano Community Center, and played a significant role in starting the Montesano Girls Softball Association. Alice and Hutch helped to found the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, chapter D and traveled extensively with that group. For over 40 years, she was a familiar face to many as she sold Avon. Her professional excellence was recognized in 2005 when she was awarded Avon Business of the Quarter. Alice dedicated her life to service, volunteering for many groups, too many to list.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Alice’s remarkable life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Montesano United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the Montesano Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Alice’s name to the Montesano United Methodist Church or the Montesano Community Center, two organizations that were very dear to her heart.