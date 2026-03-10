Published March 10, 2026

William “Bill” Dean Ripley left this Earth at the age of 92 on Dec. 15, 2025, with his stepdaughter by his side. He was born on Sept. 30, 1933, to Isaac and Hazel Ripley in Arkansas City, Kansas.

Bill served in the Army, from 1949-1953. He relocated to Renton, Washington where he married Stephanie Johnson and together they had two sons.

After the Army, Bill was employed at Pacific Northwest Bell where he retired after 35 years of service.

When his marriage ended, Bill married Beverley “Bev” Hammons and welcomed her four children with open arms. Bill and Bev made their home in Kent, Washington.

Later they retired to the beach in Grayland, Washington. At the coast they immersed themselves into small town living. Bill enjoyed meeting with his friends in the morning at the local coffee shop and catching up on the latest news. He enjoyed volunteering at the Cranberry Museum and the City Grange.

Bill was passionate about photography, watercolor painting, sketching, crosswords, and of course the Seahawks. Bill was delighted by the visits of family and friends, reminiscing of the past and his perspective views on the future.

Bill is proceeded in death by his parents Isaac and Hazel Ripley, his loving wife Beverley Ripley, stepson Kerry and one granddaughter. He is survived by his siblings Ray Ripley (Marilee), Charles Ripley, Carol Everist (Gary), his children Russ Ripley (Deanne), Craig Ripley (Valarie) and step-children Brenda Ashworth (Mark), Babette Stoelting and Belinda Chandler and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Graham, Washington. March 21, 2026 at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome. Questions? Reach out to Belinda by phone or email at gianja@comcast.net

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss