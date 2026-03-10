Published March 10, 2026

Lindberg Matney, lovingly known as “Lindy,” was born on Jan. 25, 1929, in Bow, Skagit County, Washington. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2025, at the Beehive Retirement Community, surrounded by the love of his family. Lindy was deeply cherished, and his passing leaves a profound emptiness in the hearts of all who knew him.

Lindy was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Eilleen (Smith) Matney, whom he married on July 31, 1954, in Yakima, Washington. Together they built a life rooted in hard work, family, and the beauty of the outdoors. Lindy lived in McCleary, Washington, for over 80 years, where he became a familiar and respected presence in the community.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Lindy served his country during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, achieving the rank of Corporal. His service was a source of quiet pride, and he remained a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars throughout his life. On June 25, 2000 in Fort Lawton, Washington, Lindy received an award commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Korean War. This was very special to him.

Lindy was a hardworking man who spent much of his career as a laborer in the wood industry, including work with Simpson Door and the timber industry. He was also a commercial fisherman, known for his grit and determination on the water. Work was never something he feared — he embraced it with honesty and strength.

He found joy in the simple, meaningful pleasures of life. Lindy loved hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, blackberry picking, bark peeling, clear-cut hopping, and long walks — often seen wearing his orange vest and carrying his walking stick through McCleary along State Route 108. One of his favorite memories was catching sea-run cutthroat trout out of the Little Skookum Creek in Shelton. He also loved to sing and dance, a reflection of his joyful spirit and appreciation for life.

In 1976, Lindy, along with his friend Ed Meers, helped start the local Little League program, giving countless children the opportunity to play, grow, and learn teamwork — one of the many quiet ways he gave back to his community.

Lindy is survived by his sons Adam Matney of McCleary and Mark Matney (Angela Bauman) of Olympia; his grandchildren Tamarin Partee of Centralia and Jennifer Lodge of Olympia; and his great-granddaughter Rowan Partee of Centralia. He is also survived by his brothers Paul Matney of Lakewood and Tom Matney of Tacoma.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eilleen Matney; father Arrowood Leon Matney; mother Laura Pauline (Buchanan) Matney; and his siblings Don Parker, Jim Parker, and Barbara Jean Lawson.

Lindy will be remembered as a wonderful man — steadfast, kind, hardworking, and deeply devoted to his family. He lived a full life grounded in love, service, and the outdoors he cherished so wholeheartedly. His legacy lives on through the stories shared, the values he passed down, and the many lives he touched.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Beehive Retirement Community and Puget Sound Hospice for their compassionate care.

There will be no formal services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.