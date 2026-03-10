Published March 10, 2026

Julie Ann Williams, 77, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2026, following a long illness.

Julie was born on Sept. 29, 1948, to Ernest and Lila Mae Bilan and spent her childhood in Long Beach, California. Julie spent her childhood near the sunny beaches of Southern California, close to her cousins, and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. In her teenage years, she enjoyed spending time at, and eventually working at, nearby Disneyland Park.

She attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned a degree in sociology and her teaching credential. It was during this time that she met her future husband, George “Tim” Williams at a local party. The two remained in contact while Tim served in the Army in Vietnam. Julie spent a summer in college touring around Europe with a good friend, and she often spoke fondly of this trip throughout her later years.

Julie and Tim were married on January 29, 1972, and soon made their home in the Pacific Northwest. After brief stays in South Bend and Raymond, they settled in Aberdeen, where they raised their three children: Matt, Christine, and Alison.

Julie devoted her professional life to education, serving for many years in the Aberdeen School District. She began her career at Central Park Elementary and later moved to Miller Junior High School to teach math when there was a need. Although it was not her original area of focus, she approached the role with determination, care, and consistency. Throughout her career, she was known as a dependable educator who cared deeply about her students and colleagues. She was also known for her steady nature, quiet generosity, and devotion to her family.

After retiring from teaching in 2008, Julie and Tim moved to Bend, Oregon where they embraced the community in Central Oregon. Julie enjoyed biking and skiing, taking advantage of the region’s trails and mountains. Her retirement years were also filled with long neighborhood walks with her dogs, volunteering at local festivals, hosting visiting family and friends, and traveling throughout the Western United States with Tim in their RV.

In 2023, Julie and Tim returned to Washington, settling in Bremerton to be closer to family.

Julie is survived by her husband, Tim; her children, Matt, Christine (Charles), and Alison (Andrew), and her three granddaughters, Natalie Mae, Eleanor Bilan, and Emma Ann, who brought her immense joy.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 18, in Bremerton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the WEA Children’s Fund.