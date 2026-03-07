Published March 7, 2026

Clark “Corky” McNutt, age 93, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2026, in Elma, Washington. Born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Tacoma, Washington, Clark lived a long and fulfilling life marked by dedication to his family, education, and service.

Clark grew up in Montesano and graduated from Montesano High School, where he participated in track, football and student leadership. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Western Washington College and worked as a special education teacher in the Elma School District for many years. After retiring from education, Clark worked with developmentally disabled adults, as a residential real estate investor, restaurant owner, and koi fish importer.

In addition to his academic and business pursuits, Clark served his country with honor as a member of the US Navy. His time in the military reflected his quiet strength and sense of duty. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy in Germany, his sister Ann met him in Paris and they toured France together before shipping a newly purchased Volkswagen home to the U.S.

In retirement, Clark spent many winters at his home in Mesa, Arizona where he enjoyed brushing up on his golf game with his brother, David.

Clark was known for his quiet nature, mischievous grin and wonderful laugh — qualities that endeared him to all who knew him. These traits left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to share in his life, including several nieces and nephews, who have many funny stories of time spent with their uncle; a steady presence in their lives.

Clark is survived by his beloved wife, Winda Adamson, of McCleary; his brother, David (Arlene) McNutt, of Lost Lake; nieces, Theresa Hutton, Rosie Gravatt, Julie Hannah, and Alison Tangvald; and nephews John Dagnen and David Dagnen. Clark was predeceased by his adored mother, Janet McNutt; sister, Ann Dagnen; and by his first wife, Holly McNutt.

Clark’s memory will be cherished by those who knew him. May his legacy of love and kindness continue to inspire all whose lives he touched.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. at St. John’s Mission, 414 E Broadway, Montesano. Reception to follow. The family requests memorial donations be directed to St. John’s, c/o St. Mary’s Parish, 306 E 3rd St., Aberdeen, WA 98520