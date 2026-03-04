Letters to the editor

Timberland Regional Library has enough funds

This is a copy of a letter I sent to the Timberland Regional Library Board earlier this week.

This morning I was reviewing the Feb. 10 special board meeting regarding the budget.

The executive director for TRL, Cheryl Heywood, said that when she started working in her position as the executive director in 2013 that the tax rate was 1% and now 13 years later it is still 1%.

That is probably a true statement, but what she did not say was that the income generated from that 1% tax has not remained stable. In fact, if my home in Montesano can be used as an example, I would like to state that we moved into our home at the end of December 2015 and as of our last tax bill, our home is now valued at double what we paid for it.

Therefore even though the tax is still 1% we are now paying twice what we did in 2016. Or to say it another way, the revenue generated for TRL in the five county region has probably doubled, because the value of home and land have gone up.

Additionally real estate along the Interstate 5 corridor has more than doubled, tripled or quadrupled in some cases. But overall saying the value of the tax base has doubled over the entire region is probably fair.

Taking that into consideration. it makes the over spending by TRL even more egregious.

We are told that a million dollars in books will not be spent and that 30 employees will be laid off. Books, local libraries, and friendly helpful local staff are what is the heart and soul of TRL, not administration.

Please consider other options, before saying goodbye to our loyal community librarians.

Lilly Pomeroy

President

Friends of the Montesano Timberland Library

Pushrods are grateful

The Pushrods of Hoquiam would like to thank each person and business in the greater Grays Harbor area for your generous support and donations for our charity auction and our club functions.

We will make the best use of our funds to help support the many groups that need a helping hand and to make our community a better place to live. The Pushrods are proud to be able to pass on your collective efforts to make a difference when we can.

Denny Bickar

President

Pushrods of Hoquiam

Hoquiam voters thanked for levy support

To the Hoquiam voters, thank you for your continued support of the Educational Programs and Operations Levy that passed in February 2026.

The Hoquiam School District budget depends upon these funds, which make up nearly 10% of our overall budget. This levy supports technology, extra curricular activities, music and athletics, staffing to maintain lower class sizes, additional student support services, employee training, and general improvement projects. The passage of this levy also allows us to receive approximately $3.5 million in additional state funding over the next two-year cycle.

Because of your support, Hoquiam students are able to access strong academic programs and enriching opportunities that are comparable to those offered in larger school districts.

We sincerely appreciate your commitment to our youth and your continued investment in their future, especially during these challenging times.

Go Grizzlies!

Hoquiam Kids First Levy Committee