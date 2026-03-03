Published March 3, 2026

Dixie Lee (Coady) Winiecki, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 21, 2025 in Elma, Washington.

Born March 12, 1935, in Willapa, Washington, Dixie was the daughter of Roy and Margaret (Campbell) Coady. Dixie was raised and attended school in Aberdeen, Washington.

Dixie enjoyed a career in the service industry and worked for many years as a waitress at Walt’s Broiler restaurant in Montesano, Washington. She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending time with her family.

Dixie is survived by her three children, Debra Hargett Schimelpfenig (Ken), Marcie Hargett Taylor and Gregory Hargett (Angela); her grandchildren Brittany Schimelpfenig Shepard (Luke), Lindsey Schimelpfenig Dudensing (Bryson), Meghan Taylor, Ryan Taylor and Levi Hargett; her great-grandchildren Weston Shepard and River Hargett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 30 years, Robert G. Winiecki, her sister Joann (Coady) Thompson and her brother Denny “Buck” Coady.