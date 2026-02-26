Published February 26, 2026

Viola Sue Edwards, our beloved mother and “Granny,” passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2026, in Aberdeen, Washington, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on May 30, 1941, in Braymer, Missouri, and from the very beginning, she carried a gentle strength and a loving spirit that would define her entire life.

Viola spent her early years in Missouri before moving to California, where she attended John Adams Junior High and Santa Monica High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, James Kelly Edwards. They were married on June 13, 1959, in Santa Monica, California, beginning a beautiful journey together built on love, loyalty, and devotion. They later made their home in Van Nuys, where they raised their family and created countless cherished memories.

For 26 years, Viola worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Valley Care Center in Los Angeles. Caring for others wasn’t just her job — it was who she was. She had the softest heart and a natural gift for making people feel safe, seen, and cared for. Whether family, friends, coworkers, or patients, she gave her love freely and fully.

Viola was the heart of her family. She was a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, a proud grandmother, and a loving great-grandmother. She helped raise many of her grandchildren, pouring into them patience, wisdom, laughter, and unconditional love. Being “Granny” was her greatest joy. Time spent with her grandkids was time she treasured most.

She found happiness in life’s simple pleasures — watching Monday night wrestling and Wheel of Fortune, visiting the casino, singing along to her favorite songs, and listening to Daniel O’Donnell. She loved meeting new people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Her warmth drew people in, and her kindness left a lasting impression.

Viola’s life was a beautiful example of selflessness, strength, and unwavering love. She made her family feel protected, supported, and deeply cherished. Her hugs were comforting, her laughter unforgettable, and her love constant.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Raymond) Lock, daughter Paula Dedman, and sister Janice Bruce of Oklahoma; as well as numerous grandkids, many great-grandkids, and six great-great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents Marvin and Dora Stark, Anita Brison, Neoma Burns, Billie Jo Cornejo, and brother Jim Stark; as well as granddaughter Yanira Cornejo, grandson Richard Brison, and great-grandson Taylor Cornejo.

Though our hearts are heavy, we are forever grateful for the years we had with her. Her love will continue to guide us, and her memory will live on in every story shared, every song sung, and every grandchild who carries a piece of her heart forward.

She will be deeply missed, endlessly loved, and never forgotten.

Viola’s family would like to thank Assured Home Health staff for their supportive care throughout the years.

A memorial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Coleman’s Mortuary with a reception to follow at Chinese Village.