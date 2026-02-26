Reneé Elizabeth Sauer

Published February 26, 2026

Reneé, a creative, chatty, and fun-loving individual, passed away on Feb. 24, 2026 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Kansas and raised in Grays Harbor, Reneé later raised her own children there. She was known for her talent as a costume maker, builder, and had a gift for turning ordinary moments into celebrations. Some of Reneé’s creations included a livable tiny house and a replica Tardis from the TV series Doctor Who for her Powell Butte grandkids, and a design masterpiece replica costume of The Creature from the Black Lagoon (featured in an article in The Chronicle Newspaper). Her creativity wasn’t just about what she made — it was about generating fun memories for friends and family. She volunteered to decorate and perform with her daughter Tracy who created The Polar Express Train Ride, Renee also dressed as Mrs. Claus with her Santa Claus (Ray) for over a decade for the City of Centralia, Washington. official downtown parade — winning many 1st place awards for her personal work on the Parade float that Santa and his elves rode in on!

Her stories were animated and told through her laughter.

Above all, Reneé was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother to her two daughters, three step-sons, and an enthusiastic grandmother to her grandchildren: Parker Anthony Romero, Sylvia Renee Romero, Vivian Louise Joy Romero, Courtney Rebecca Jae Etter, and four step-grandchildren. She was a cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

Reneé is survived by her husband, Ray Sauer, who always shared in her adventures and supported her creative endeavors, and her brother, Warren Perry, whom she shared a closeness with from day one. She was preceded in death by her sister Coleen Cheever and brother Pat Perry. In Heaven, she will be joining her sweet beloved great-grandmother Stella Victoria Antoskiewicz who played a significant part in nurturing who Reneé grew up to become.

Her loving memory and likeness will live on through her two affectionate daughters, Victoria Katrina Zollman and Tracy Mae McCullough Ibabao.

Prayer Service:

When: March 1, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church

729 Eklund Avenue, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Reception:

When: March 1, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Where: Rotary Log Pavilion

1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen, WA 98520