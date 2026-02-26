Published February 26, 2026

Bonnie “B.J.” Joyce Barker passed away at her home in Elma on Feb. 19, 2026 at the age of 80. She was born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Chehalis, Washington to parents David Henry Milliern and Marcia Eddie (Chaufty) Milliern. She graduated from Winlock High School and resided in the Thurston County area with her six children for several years before meeting and marrying Ramon “Ray” Barker in 1973, making them a family of 12.

B.J. worked for several businesses over the years before she and Ray started their own log truck company called RB & BJ Trucking. She worked as a bookkeeper for Herman Auto and Electric and Swanson’s grocery store, she was a bank teller for various local banks, and worked as a waitress.

She loved her dog Buddy and had many pet dogs throughout the years. She was a hard worker, with a wonderful sense of humor and was always kidding around. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, gardening, watching The Golden Girls and John Wayne movies, and spending time with her children.

B.J. is survived by her daughters Mary Wilcox of St. Louis, Missouri, Vallory Lemonds of Castlerock, Theresa Moenoa of Aberdeen, Rebecca Foster of Tenino, Virginia Rich of Elma; son Ben Rich Jr. of Tenino; and extended children Scott Barker of Rochester, Corey Barker of Kildeer, Illinois, and Kirby Barker and Raelyn Barker, both of Medford; a brother, Michael Edwards of Chehalis; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Barker; her parents David and Marcia Milliern; brothers Robert Milliern and Clifford Milliern; and sisters Dorothy Dibble, Evelyn Kerssen, and Dolly.

A celebration of life will be held March 10, 2026, at 12 noon at Elma FOE Eagles located at 404 W. Young Street in Elma Washington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.