Published February 25, 2026

Erica Michelle Spooner, 39, of Tri-Cities, Washington, passed away on Dec. 1, 2025.

Erica spent much of her childhood in Westport and Aberdeen, Washington, and later built a meaningful life in the Tri-Cities area. She worked as a phlebotomist.

Erica is survived by her two sons, Jackson Spooner (age 10) and Kaydn Hawthorne (age 18); her parents, Sue and Correy Spooner; and her brother, Brett Spooner, his wife Tracy, and their daughters Sloane and Iris.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, and in recent years she had built a warm and positive relationship with them. Those who knew Erica will remember the warmth of her welcoming smile— it was bright, genuine, and truly contagious.

A celebration of Erica’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts, if you wish to support, the family will be setting up a 529 college fund account for her son, Jackson.