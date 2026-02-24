Published February 24, 2026

Sharyn Kay Warren, 78, of Waialua, Hawaii passed away on Dec. 24, 2025. Born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Neosho, Missouri, Sharyn grew up in Aberdeen, Washington.

She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1966 and earned a degree from Grays Harbor College in 1969. At 19 years old, she traveled to Oahu and quickly realized that she had found the place she would call home.

Sharyn worked in the hospitality industry, where her creativity found its place in catering and restaurant events. She had a talent for decorating and for making spaces warm and inviting. Sharyn volunteered in the North Shore community and served for the last decade on the board of directors for the Haleiwa Arts Festival, where her keen eye for detail and style was perfect for events.

Sharyn was known for her sense of humor, warmth, and creativity. She will be greatly missed by her neighbors in Waialua, her family, and her friends.

Sharyn was preceded in death by her parents Izella and Donald Warren, her nephew Sam Warren, and her longtime love Ronnie Broadfoot. She was survived by Ronnie’s sister Laurie Thrane of California, siblings Vera Gustafson of Anchorage, Alaska (died Feb. 12, 2026), Barbara Cashion, and Don Warren of Aberdeen, Washington, and by nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.